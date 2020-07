Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments

Situated in the heart of Gainesville, Georgia, These pet-friendly apartments are minutes from I-985 and Brenau University and just a short drive to Lake Lanier, North Georgia Mountains, and Downtown Gainesville. An onsite laundry facility, a brand-new playground, pavilion, and a soccer field are just some of the amenities Park Hill has to offer. Hall County is home to two exceptional hospitals, Northeast Georgia Health & Medical Center and Columbia Lanier Park. Both hospitals are within 5 minutes of Park Hill. Located on the bus route and vanpool service is readily available for all your transportation needs. With many resident events held throughout the year, you will enjoy meeting your neighbors and becoming apart of the Park Hill community. Come visit us! We look forward to meeting you!