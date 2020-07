Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning carpet ice maker walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center game room internet access

Legacy at Lanier is located in Gainesville, Georgia, where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely Hall County. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are carefully designed with your comfort, style and convenience in mind. Let our spacious layouts and engaging amenities welcome you home, along with exceptional service and an ideal location within minutes of shopping, dining and entertainment options. Come love where you live! Stop by or make an appointment today.