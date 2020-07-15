All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:02 AM

Indigo

150 Orchard Brook Dr · (404) 442-4753
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
PAY NO RENT UNTIL AUG. 1ST: When you move-in to one of our incredible 3 bedroom apartment homes by July 31st!* *Some restrictions may apply. Please call for more details. Offer valid on select homes only until 7/31/2020.
Location

150 Orchard Brook Dr, Gainesville, GA 30504

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 613 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 811 · Avail. now

$1,353

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Unit 801 · Avail. now

$1,353

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Unit 901 · Avail. now

$1,353

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Indigo.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Indigo has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring community residents are proud to call home. Each home features hardwood-style flooring, modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, designer lighting and so much more! Indigo's thoughtfully designed amenities will promote wellness and soothe your mind. Conveniently located in Hall County near Lake Lanier, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door. Plus - we're less than 3 miles from Downtown Gainesville! Offering a variety of spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes, we’re the expert at combining quality and comfort, making Indigo Apartments an ideal place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $99
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet/due at time of move-in (refundable).
fee: $150 per pet/due at time of move-in (non-refundable).
limit: 2 pets per apartment home
rent: $25 per pet/per month
restrictions: Some breed & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details.
Parking Details: Ample Surface Lot Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Indigo have any available units?
Indigo has 6 units available starting at $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Gainesville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does Indigo have?
Some of Indigo's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Indigo currently offering any rent specials?
Indigo is offering the following rent specials: PAY NO RENT UNTIL AUG. 1ST: When you move-in to one of our incredible 3 bedroom apartment homes by July 31st!* *Some restrictions may apply. Please call for more details. Offer valid on select homes only until 7/31/2020.
Is Indigo pet-friendly?
Yes, Indigo is pet friendly.
Does Indigo offer parking?
Yes, Indigo offers parking.
Does Indigo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Indigo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Indigo have a pool?
Yes, Indigo has a pool.
Does Indigo have accessible units?
No, Indigo does not have accessible units.
Does Indigo have units with dishwashers?
No, Indigo does not have units with dishwashers.

