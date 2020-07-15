Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning garbage disposal oven refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill e-payments online portal package receiving

Indigo has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring community residents are proud to call home. Each home features hardwood-style flooring, modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, designer lighting and so much more! Indigo's thoughtfully designed amenities will promote wellness and soothe your mind. Conveniently located in Hall County near Lake Lanier, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door. Plus - we're less than 3 miles from Downtown Gainesville! Offering a variety of spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes, we’re the expert at combining quality and comfort, making Indigo Apartments an ideal place to call home.