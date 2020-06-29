All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 4143 Pear Haven Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, GA
/
4143 Pear Haven Lane
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:43 PM

4143 Pear Haven Lane

4143 Pearhaven Ln · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1868387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4143 Pearhaven Ln, Gainesville, GA 30504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1656 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4143 Pear Haven Lane have any available units?
4143 Pear Haven Lane has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
Is 4143 Pear Haven Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4143 Pear Haven Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4143 Pear Haven Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4143 Pear Haven Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4143 Pear Haven Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4143 Pear Haven Lane offers parking.
Does 4143 Pear Haven Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4143 Pear Haven Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4143 Pear Haven Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4143 Pear Haven Lane has a pool.
Does 4143 Pear Haven Lane have accessible units?
No, 4143 Pear Haven Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4143 Pear Haven Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4143 Pear Haven Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4143 Pear Haven Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4143 Pear Haven Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4143 Pear Haven Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy at Lanier
1750 Columns Dr
Gainesville, GA 30504
Oconee Springs
2351 Spring Haven Dr
Gainesville, GA 30504
Park Hill
1567 Park Hill Dr
Gainesville, GA 30501
Paces Landing
100 Paces Ct
Gainesville, GA 30504
Towne Creek
700 Washington St
Gainesville, GA 30501
Summit Place at Limestone
2350 Windward Ln
Gainesville, GA 30501
Edgewater on Lanier
2419 Old Thompson Bridge Rd
Gainesville, GA 30501
Park Creek
1100 Park Creek Ct
Gainesville, GA 30504

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville Cheap PlacesGainesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Gainesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GATucker, GA
Conyers, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Brenau UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity