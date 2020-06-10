Amenities

1481 Bluff Valley Circle Available 08/01/20 Beautiful townhouse in Gainesville! - COMING SOON! House will be available August 1st. Hard To Find New Construction Townhomes in Quiet Gated Community. 3 Bedrooms. 2.5 Baths, Split Bedroom Plan on Full Unfinished Basement. Featuring a 1 Car Garage and Huge Back Deck. Open Kitchen with View to Living has Oversized Island, Granite Countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master Features Double Vanities and Ginormous Closet. Convenient to Shopping and Restaurants. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. House still occupied, showings require 24 hours notice. Please respect our tenants privacy. For additional info please call or text 404-428-8884.



(RLNE4943266)