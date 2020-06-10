All apartments in Gainesville
1481 Bluff Valley Circle

1481 Bluff Valley Circle · (678) 929-4345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1481 Bluff Valley Circle, Gainesville, GA 30504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1481 Bluff Valley Circle · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1591 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
1481 Bluff Valley Circle Available 08/01/20 Beautiful townhouse in Gainesville! - COMING SOON! House will be available August 1st. Hard To Find New Construction Townhomes in Quiet Gated Community. 3 Bedrooms. 2.5 Baths, Split Bedroom Plan on Full Unfinished Basement. Featuring a 1 Car Garage and Huge Back Deck. Open Kitchen with View to Living has Oversized Island, Granite Countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master Features Double Vanities and Ginormous Closet. Convenient to Shopping and Restaurants. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. House still occupied, showings require 24 hours notice. Please respect our tenants privacy. For additional info please call or text 404-428-8884.

(RLNE4943266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1481 Bluff Valley Circle have any available units?
1481 Bluff Valley Circle has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1481 Bluff Valley Circle have?
Some of 1481 Bluff Valley Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1481 Bluff Valley Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1481 Bluff Valley Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1481 Bluff Valley Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1481 Bluff Valley Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 1481 Bluff Valley Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1481 Bluff Valley Circle offers parking.
Does 1481 Bluff Valley Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1481 Bluff Valley Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1481 Bluff Valley Circle have a pool?
No, 1481 Bluff Valley Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1481 Bluff Valley Circle have accessible units?
No, 1481 Bluff Valley Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1481 Bluff Valley Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1481 Bluff Valley Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
