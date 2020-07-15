All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 8165 Autumn Green Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
8165 Autumn Green Dr
Last updated August 2 2019 at 11:38 AM

8165 Autumn Green Dr

8165 Autumn Green Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8165 Autumn Green Dr, Fulton County, GA 30213

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8165 Autumn Green Dr have any available units?
8165 Autumn Green Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 8165 Autumn Green Dr have?
Some of 8165 Autumn Green Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8165 Autumn Green Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8165 Autumn Green Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8165 Autumn Green Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8165 Autumn Green Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8165 Autumn Green Dr offer parking?
No, 8165 Autumn Green Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8165 Autumn Green Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8165 Autumn Green Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8165 Autumn Green Dr have a pool?
No, 8165 Autumn Green Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8165 Autumn Green Dr have accessible units?
No, 8165 Autumn Green Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8165 Autumn Green Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8165 Autumn Green Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8165 Autumn Green Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8165 Autumn Green Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Optimist Lofts
2115 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr
Roswell, GA 30076
Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Crest at Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir
Roswell, GA 30075
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30331
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
Windsor at Glenridge
5610 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College