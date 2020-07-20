All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 7915 Bluefin Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
7915 Bluefin Trl
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

7915 Bluefin Trl

7915 Bluefin Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7915 Bluefin Trail, Fulton County, GA 30291

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7915 Bluefin Trl have any available units?
7915 Bluefin Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 7915 Bluefin Trl have?
Some of 7915 Bluefin Trl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7915 Bluefin Trl currently offering any rent specials?
7915 Bluefin Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7915 Bluefin Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 7915 Bluefin Trl is pet friendly.
Does 7915 Bluefin Trl offer parking?
Yes, 7915 Bluefin Trl offers parking.
Does 7915 Bluefin Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7915 Bluefin Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7915 Bluefin Trl have a pool?
No, 7915 Bluefin Trl does not have a pool.
Does 7915 Bluefin Trl have accessible units?
No, 7915 Bluefin Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 7915 Bluefin Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7915 Bluefin Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 7915 Bluefin Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 7915 Bluefin Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield
1800 Deerfield Pt
Alpharetta, GA 30004
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd.
Fairburn, GA 30213
The Aster Buckhead
2900 Pharr Court South NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Lilli Midtown
693 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd
Atlanta, GA 30344
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College