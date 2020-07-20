All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 7529 Bowhead Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
7529 Bowhead Ct.
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

7529 Bowhead Ct.

7529 Bowhead Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7529 Bowhead Court, Fulton County, GA 30213

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful 4BD/2.5BTH, 2-car garage in Fairburn with over 2200sqft - You'll have over 2200 sq ft within this 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home to spread out and relax, including 3 large secondary bedrooms to fit a family of any size. Built in 2015, this Fairburn two-story offers a gas fireplace, and a two-car garage. The enormous master suite greets you with soaring trey ceilings and a cozy sitting area, providing a peaceful place to get away from the chaos and chill after a hectic day. Master bathroom has double vanity, large soaking tub and all glass seamless shower. Impress every visitor with the elegant custom window above the front door, filling the 2-story entrance foyer with natural light and a welcoming atmosphere. Newer hardwood flooring starts in the foyer and leads into the kitchen! Kitchen w/ granite counter tops, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES W/ SIDE BY SIDE REFRIGERATOR, pantry & granite topped island, all overlooking Family Room. Extremely open and spacious kitchen is equipped to fulfill all of your culinary desires, with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and luxurious dark stained custom wood cabinets. Access to a community pool is part of the Meadows HOA. Landmarks include: Grant Park, Starlight Drive-In Theatre, Atlanta Zombie Apocalypse, Delta Flight Museum, Movies ATL, Atlanta Braves, Cascade Family Skating, Turner Field, Georgia Renaissance Festival, Tinseltown

(RLNE4786001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7529 Bowhead Ct. have any available units?
7529 Bowhead Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 7529 Bowhead Ct. have?
Some of 7529 Bowhead Ct.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7529 Bowhead Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
7529 Bowhead Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7529 Bowhead Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 7529 Bowhead Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 7529 Bowhead Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 7529 Bowhead Ct. offers parking.
Does 7529 Bowhead Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7529 Bowhead Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7529 Bowhead Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 7529 Bowhead Ct. has a pool.
Does 7529 Bowhead Ct. have accessible units?
No, 7529 Bowhead Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 7529 Bowhead Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7529 Bowhead Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7529 Bowhead Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7529 Bowhead Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The 500
500 Northside Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
1824 Defoor
1824 Defoor Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Ayla
44 Krog St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
17th Street Lofts
232 19th Street #7306
Atlanta, GA 30363

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College