7529 Bowhead Ct.

Beautiful 4BD/2.5BTH, 2-car garage in Fairburn with over 2200sqft - You'll have over 2200 sq ft within this 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home to spread out and relax, including 3 large secondary bedrooms to fit a family of any size. Built in 2015, this Fairburn two-story offers a gas fireplace, and a two-car garage. The enormous master suite greets you with soaring trey ceilings and a cozy sitting area, providing a peaceful place to get away from the chaos and chill after a hectic day. Master bathroom has double vanity, large soaking tub and all glass seamless shower. Impress every visitor with the elegant custom window above the front door, filling the 2-story entrance foyer with natural light and a welcoming atmosphere. Newer hardwood flooring starts in the foyer and leads into the kitchen! Kitchen w/ granite counter tops, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES W/ SIDE BY SIDE REFRIGERATOR, pantry & granite topped island, all overlooking Family Room. Extremely open and spacious kitchen is equipped to fulfill all of your culinary desires, with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and luxurious dark stained custom wood cabinets. Access to a community pool is part of the Meadows HOA. Landmarks include: Grant Park, Starlight Drive-In Theatre, Atlanta Zombie Apocalypse, Delta Flight Museum, Movies ATL, Atlanta Braves, Cascade Family Skating, Turner Field, Georgia Renaissance Festival, Tinseltown



(RLNE4786001)