Fulton County, GA
7180 Buck Creek Dr
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:45 AM

7180 Buck Creek Dr

7180 Buck Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7180 Buck Creek Drive, Fulton County, GA 30213

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7180 Buck Creek Dr have any available units?
7180 Buck Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 7180 Buck Creek Dr have?
Some of 7180 Buck Creek Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7180 Buck Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7180 Buck Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7180 Buck Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7180 Buck Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7180 Buck Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 7180 Buck Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7180 Buck Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7180 Buck Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7180 Buck Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 7180 Buck Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7180 Buck Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 7180 Buck Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7180 Buck Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7180 Buck Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7180 Buck Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7180 Buck Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
