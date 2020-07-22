All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 7055 Birling Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
7055 Birling Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:49 AM

7055 Birling Drive

7055 Birling Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7055 Birling Drive, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! Hurry and apply since this promotional offer won't last for long. Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7055 Birling Drive have any available units?
7055 Birling Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 7055 Birling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7055 Birling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7055 Birling Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7055 Birling Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7055 Birling Drive offer parking?
No, 7055 Birling Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7055 Birling Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7055 Birling Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7055 Birling Drive have a pool?
No, 7055 Birling Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7055 Birling Drive have accessible units?
No, 7055 Birling Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7055 Birling Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7055 Birling Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7055 Birling Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7055 Birling Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30092
Cortland Holcomb Bridge
2745 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Icon Buckhead
3379 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Haynes House
2420 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Arabelle Perimeter
1110 Hammond Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College