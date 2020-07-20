All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 6899 Smoke Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
6899 Smoke Ridge Drive
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:25 PM

6899 Smoke Ridge Drive

6899 Smoke Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6899 Smoke Ridge Drive, Fulton County, GA 30213

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This updated and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6899 Smoke Ridge Drive have any available units?
6899 Smoke Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 6899 Smoke Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6899 Smoke Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6899 Smoke Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6899 Smoke Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6899 Smoke Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 6899 Smoke Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6899 Smoke Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6899 Smoke Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6899 Smoke Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 6899 Smoke Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6899 Smoke Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6899 Smoke Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6899 Smoke Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6899 Smoke Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6899 Smoke Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6899 Smoke Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana North Point
900 Jameson Pass
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Avana on Main
508 Main St NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Phipps Place
3460 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM
1500 Huntcliff Village Ct
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Glenwood at Grant Park
860 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
755 North Apartments
755 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
North and Line
385 North Angier Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College