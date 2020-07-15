All apartments in Fulton County
6880 Estepona St
Last updated January 16 2020 at 5:28 AM

6880 Estepona St

6880 Estepona Street · No Longer Available
Location

6880 Estepona Street, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This home is on the Rently lockbox system.There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6880 Estepona St have any available units?
6880 Estepona St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 6880 Estepona St have?
Some of 6880 Estepona St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6880 Estepona St currently offering any rent specials?
6880 Estepona St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6880 Estepona St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6880 Estepona St is pet friendly.
Does 6880 Estepona St offer parking?
No, 6880 Estepona St does not offer parking.
Does 6880 Estepona St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6880 Estepona St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6880 Estepona St have a pool?
Yes, 6880 Estepona St has a pool.
Does 6880 Estepona St have accessible units?
No, 6880 Estepona St does not have accessible units.
Does 6880 Estepona St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6880 Estepona St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6880 Estepona St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6880 Estepona St does not have units with air conditioning.
