All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 6865 Kimberly Mill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
6865 Kimberly Mill Road
Last updated June 6 2020 at 11:50 PM

6865 Kimberly Mill Road

6865 Kimberly Mill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6865 Kimberly Mill Road, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6865 Kimberly Mill Road have any available units?
6865 Kimberly Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 6865 Kimberly Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
6865 Kimberly Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6865 Kimberly Mill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6865 Kimberly Mill Road is pet friendly.
Does 6865 Kimberly Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 6865 Kimberly Mill Road offers parking.
Does 6865 Kimberly Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6865 Kimberly Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6865 Kimberly Mill Road have a pool?
Yes, 6865 Kimberly Mill Road has a pool.
Does 6865 Kimberly Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 6865 Kimberly Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6865 Kimberly Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6865 Kimberly Mill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6865 Kimberly Mill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6865 Kimberly Mill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The 500
500 Northside Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
CB Lofts
2430 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Atlantic House
1163 W Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Perimeter Circle
5470 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd
College Park, GA 30349

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College