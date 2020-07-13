All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:42 PM

6796 Foxfire Place

6796 Foxfire Place · No Longer Available
Location

6796 Foxfire Place, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease. Hurry, this special offer won't last long! Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6796 Foxfire Place have any available units?
6796 Foxfire Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 6796 Foxfire Place currently offering any rent specials?
6796 Foxfire Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6796 Foxfire Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6796 Foxfire Place is pet friendly.
Does 6796 Foxfire Place offer parking?
No, 6796 Foxfire Place does not offer parking.
Does 6796 Foxfire Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6796 Foxfire Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6796 Foxfire Place have a pool?
No, 6796 Foxfire Place does not have a pool.
Does 6796 Foxfire Place have accessible units?
No, 6796 Foxfire Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6796 Foxfire Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6796 Foxfire Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6796 Foxfire Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6796 Foxfire Place does not have units with air conditioning.
