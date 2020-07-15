All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:04 PM

6745 Buckhurst Tr

6745 Buckhurst Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6745 Buckhurst Trail, Fulton County, GA 30349

This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6745 Buckhurst Tr have any available units?
6745 Buckhurst Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 6745 Buckhurst Tr have?
Some of 6745 Buckhurst Tr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6745 Buckhurst Tr currently offering any rent specials?
6745 Buckhurst Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6745 Buckhurst Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6745 Buckhurst Tr is pet friendly.
Does 6745 Buckhurst Tr offer parking?
No, 6745 Buckhurst Tr does not offer parking.
Does 6745 Buckhurst Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6745 Buckhurst Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6745 Buckhurst Tr have a pool?
Yes, 6745 Buckhurst Tr has a pool.
Does 6745 Buckhurst Tr have accessible units?
No, 6745 Buckhurst Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 6745 Buckhurst Tr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6745 Buckhurst Tr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6745 Buckhurst Tr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6745 Buckhurst Tr does not have units with air conditioning.
