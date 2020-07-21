All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated July 23 2019 at 1:34 AM

6635 Greenbower Lane

6635 Greenbower Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6635 Greenbower Lane, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6635 Greenbower Lane have any available units?
6635 Greenbower Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 6635 Greenbower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6635 Greenbower Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6635 Greenbower Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6635 Greenbower Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6635 Greenbower Lane offer parking?
No, 6635 Greenbower Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6635 Greenbower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6635 Greenbower Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6635 Greenbower Lane have a pool?
No, 6635 Greenbower Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6635 Greenbower Lane have accessible units?
No, 6635 Greenbower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6635 Greenbower Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6635 Greenbower Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6635 Greenbower Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6635 Greenbower Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
