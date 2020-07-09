All apartments in Fulton County
Fulton County, GA
6607 Splitpine Court
6607 Splitpine Court

6607 Splitpine Court · No Longer Available
Location

6607 Splitpine Court, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bedroom/2.5 bath home with open loft area upstairs. Beautiful hardwood floors on main level. Lovely kitchen with black appliances and breakfast bar that overlooks the great room. Over sized king master bedroom and queen sized secondary bedrooms. Master bath with separate shower & tub. Large laundry room located on upper level. Security door on back with a rear deck that's great for entertaining. Two car garage and home is move in ready! Sorry no section 8 or housing choice vouchers. Minimum credit score 600 and 24 month lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6607 Splitpine Court have any available units?
6607 Splitpine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 6607 Splitpine Court have?
Some of 6607 Splitpine Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6607 Splitpine Court currently offering any rent specials?
6607 Splitpine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6607 Splitpine Court pet-friendly?
No, 6607 Splitpine Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 6607 Splitpine Court offer parking?
Yes, 6607 Splitpine Court offers parking.
Does 6607 Splitpine Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6607 Splitpine Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6607 Splitpine Court have a pool?
No, 6607 Splitpine Court does not have a pool.
Does 6607 Splitpine Court have accessible units?
No, 6607 Splitpine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6607 Splitpine Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6607 Splitpine Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6607 Splitpine Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6607 Splitpine Court does not have units with air conditioning.
