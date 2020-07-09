6607 Splitpine Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 bedroom/2.5 bath home with open loft area upstairs. Beautiful hardwood floors on main level. Lovely kitchen with black appliances and breakfast bar that overlooks the great room. Over sized king master bedroom and queen sized secondary bedrooms. Master bath with separate shower & tub. Large laundry room located on upper level. Security door on back with a rear deck that's great for entertaining. Two car garage and home is move in ready! Sorry no section 8 or housing choice vouchers. Minimum credit score 600 and 24 month lease required.