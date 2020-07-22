All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 6585 Hidden Brook Tr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
6585 Hidden Brook Tr
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:23 PM

6585 Hidden Brook Tr

6585 Hidden Brook Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6585 Hidden Brook Trail, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6585 Hidden Brook Tr have any available units?
6585 Hidden Brook Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 6585 Hidden Brook Tr have?
Some of 6585 Hidden Brook Tr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6585 Hidden Brook Tr currently offering any rent specials?
6585 Hidden Brook Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6585 Hidden Brook Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6585 Hidden Brook Tr is pet friendly.
Does 6585 Hidden Brook Tr offer parking?
No, 6585 Hidden Brook Tr does not offer parking.
Does 6585 Hidden Brook Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6585 Hidden Brook Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6585 Hidden Brook Tr have a pool?
Yes, 6585 Hidden Brook Tr has a pool.
Does 6585 Hidden Brook Tr have accessible units?
No, 6585 Hidden Brook Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 6585 Hidden Brook Tr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6585 Hidden Brook Tr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6585 Hidden Brook Tr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6585 Hidden Brook Tr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Dairies
777 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291
Inman Quarter
299 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Mezzo Apartment Homes
2171 Peachtree Road NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30331
Linq at North Springs
6919 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College