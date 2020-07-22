All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 6490 Emerald Pointe Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
6490 Emerald Pointe Circle
Last updated November 3 2019 at 4:27 AM

6490 Emerald Pointe Circle

6490 Emerald Pointe Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6490 Emerald Pointe Circle, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6490 Emerald Pointe Circle have any available units?
6490 Emerald Pointe Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 6490 Emerald Pointe Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6490 Emerald Pointe Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6490 Emerald Pointe Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6490 Emerald Pointe Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6490 Emerald Pointe Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6490 Emerald Pointe Circle offers parking.
Does 6490 Emerald Pointe Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6490 Emerald Pointe Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6490 Emerald Pointe Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6490 Emerald Pointe Circle has a pool.
Does 6490 Emerald Pointe Circle have accessible units?
No, 6490 Emerald Pointe Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6490 Emerald Pointe Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6490 Emerald Pointe Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6490 Emerald Pointe Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6490 Emerald Pointe Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
1160 Hammond
1160 Hammond Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments
171 Auburn Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Icon Buckhead
3379 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Lilli Midtown
693 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30331
Cortland Lex
1000 Lexington Farms Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College