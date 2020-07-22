All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM

6373 Flat Rock Ln

6373 Flat Rock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6373 Flat Rock Lane, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6373 Flat Rock Ln have any available units?
6373 Flat Rock Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 6373 Flat Rock Ln have?
Some of 6373 Flat Rock Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6373 Flat Rock Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6373 Flat Rock Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6373 Flat Rock Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6373 Flat Rock Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6373 Flat Rock Ln offer parking?
No, 6373 Flat Rock Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6373 Flat Rock Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6373 Flat Rock Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6373 Flat Rock Ln have a pool?
Yes, 6373 Flat Rock Ln has a pool.
Does 6373 Flat Rock Ln have accessible units?
No, 6373 Flat Rock Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6373 Flat Rock Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6373 Flat Rock Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 6373 Flat Rock Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6373 Flat Rock Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
