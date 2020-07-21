You've found the one! Beautifully maintained house for rent conveniently located off Old National Highway. Spacious home with 3 beds and 2 baths. Separate Dining Room. Living room with fireplace. 2 car garage. Quiet community in a great location! Pets are negotiable! This house will make the perfect home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6355 Topaz Trail have any available units?
6355 Topaz Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 6355 Topaz Trail have?
Some of 6355 Topaz Trail's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6355 Topaz Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6355 Topaz Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6355 Topaz Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6355 Topaz Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6355 Topaz Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6355 Topaz Trail offers parking.
Does 6355 Topaz Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6355 Topaz Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6355 Topaz Trail have a pool?
No, 6355 Topaz Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6355 Topaz Trail have accessible units?
No, 6355 Topaz Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6355 Topaz Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6355 Topaz Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6355 Topaz Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6355 Topaz Trail does not have units with air conditioning.