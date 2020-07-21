All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 6355 Topaz Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
6355 Topaz Trail
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:59 PM

6355 Topaz Trail

6355 Topaz Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6355 Topaz Trail, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You've found the one! Beautifully maintained house for rent conveniently located off Old National Highway. Spacious home with 3 beds and 2 baths. Separate Dining Room. Living room with fireplace. 2 car garage. Quiet community in a great location! Pets are negotiable! This house will make the perfect home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6355 Topaz Trail have any available units?
6355 Topaz Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 6355 Topaz Trail have?
Some of 6355 Topaz Trail's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6355 Topaz Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6355 Topaz Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6355 Topaz Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6355 Topaz Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6355 Topaz Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6355 Topaz Trail offers parking.
Does 6355 Topaz Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6355 Topaz Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6355 Topaz Trail have a pool?
No, 6355 Topaz Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6355 Topaz Trail have accessible units?
No, 6355 Topaz Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6355 Topaz Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6355 Topaz Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6355 Topaz Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6355 Topaz Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30092
Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
Elle of Buckhead
235 Pharr Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
IMT Stoneleigh at Deerfield
1800 Deerfield Pt
Alpharetta, GA 30004
IMT Alpharetta
3500 N Point Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30005
The Sutton
2965 Peachtree Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Myrtle Street Apartments
921 Myrtle St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30324

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College