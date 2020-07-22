All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 6311 Shell Dr SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
6311 Shell Dr SW
Last updated June 27 2019 at 1:45 PM

6311 Shell Dr SW

6311 Shell Drive SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6311 Shell Drive SW, Fulton County, GA 30331

Amenities

pool
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/58f5f55044 ---- Beautifully appointed 5 bedroom home in S. Fulton Swim/Tennis/Playground community. Bedroom and full bath sownstaris. Wonderful kitchen with hard surface countertops and rich cabinets. Formal dining room. Upstairs owner\'s retreat with fireplace. $200 AMX gift card for move in by 6/28/19!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6311 Shell Dr SW have any available units?
6311 Shell Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 6311 Shell Dr SW have?
Some of 6311 Shell Dr SW's amenities include pool, playground, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6311 Shell Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
6311 Shell Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6311 Shell Dr SW pet-friendly?
No, 6311 Shell Dr SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 6311 Shell Dr SW offer parking?
No, 6311 Shell Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 6311 Shell Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6311 Shell Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6311 Shell Dr SW have a pool?
Yes, 6311 Shell Dr SW has a pool.
Does 6311 Shell Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 6311 Shell Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 6311 Shell Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6311 Shell Dr SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6311 Shell Dr SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 6311 Shell Dr SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Elle of Buckhead
235 Pharr Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
ELEVEN85 APARTMENTS
1185 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
05 Buckhead
3242 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
Villas at Princeton Lakes
751 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College