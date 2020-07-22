All apartments in Fulton County
6306 Shell Dr
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

6306 Shell Dr

6306 Shell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6306 Shell Drive, Fulton County, GA 30331

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6306 Shell Dr have any available units?
6306 Shell Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 6306 Shell Dr have?
Some of 6306 Shell Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6306 Shell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6306 Shell Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6306 Shell Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6306 Shell Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6306 Shell Dr offer parking?
No, 6306 Shell Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6306 Shell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6306 Shell Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6306 Shell Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6306 Shell Dr has a pool.
Does 6306 Shell Dr have accessible units?
No, 6306 Shell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6306 Shell Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6306 Shell Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6306 Shell Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6306 Shell Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
