6245 Polar Fox Court
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:32 PM

6245 Polar Fox Court

6245 Polar Fox Court · No Longer Available
Location

6245 Polar Fox Court, Fulton County, GA 30296

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6245 Polar Fox Court have any available units?
6245 Polar Fox Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 6245 Polar Fox Court currently offering any rent specials?
6245 Polar Fox Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6245 Polar Fox Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6245 Polar Fox Court is pet friendly.
Does 6245 Polar Fox Court offer parking?
No, 6245 Polar Fox Court does not offer parking.
Does 6245 Polar Fox Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6245 Polar Fox Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6245 Polar Fox Court have a pool?
No, 6245 Polar Fox Court does not have a pool.
Does 6245 Polar Fox Court have accessible units?
No, 6245 Polar Fox Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6245 Polar Fox Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6245 Polar Fox Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6245 Polar Fox Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6245 Polar Fox Court does not have units with air conditioning.
