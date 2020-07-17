All apartments in Fulton County
6229 Shenfield Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

6229 Shenfield Lane

6229 Shenfield Lane · (844) 874-2669
Location

6229 Shenfield Lane, Fulton County, GA 30291

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6229 Shenfield Lane Union City GA · Avail. now

$1,525

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1821 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,821 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5846126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6229 Shenfield Lane have any available units?
6229 Shenfield Lane has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6229 Shenfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6229 Shenfield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6229 Shenfield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6229 Shenfield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 6229 Shenfield Lane offer parking?
No, 6229 Shenfield Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6229 Shenfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6229 Shenfield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6229 Shenfield Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6229 Shenfield Lane has a pool.
Does 6229 Shenfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 6229 Shenfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6229 Shenfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6229 Shenfield Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6229 Shenfield Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6229 Shenfield Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
