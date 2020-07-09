All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 6167 Allpoint Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
6167 Allpoint Way
Last updated September 18 2019 at 9:05 AM

6167 Allpoint Way

6167 Allpoint Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6167 Allpoint Way, Fulton County, GA 30213

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6167 Allpoint Way have any available units?
6167 Allpoint Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 6167 Allpoint Way currently offering any rent specials?
6167 Allpoint Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6167 Allpoint Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6167 Allpoint Way is pet friendly.
Does 6167 Allpoint Way offer parking?
Yes, 6167 Allpoint Way offers parking.
Does 6167 Allpoint Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6167 Allpoint Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6167 Allpoint Way have a pool?
Yes, 6167 Allpoint Way has a pool.
Does 6167 Allpoint Way have accessible units?
No, 6167 Allpoint Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6167 Allpoint Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6167 Allpoint Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6167 Allpoint Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6167 Allpoint Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dunwoody Courtyards
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Brady
930 Howell Mill Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
2460 Peachtree at Peachtree Battle
2460 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Bryant at Buckhead Village
400 Pharr Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd
Atlanta, GA 30344
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College