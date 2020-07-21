All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 6153 Hemperly Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
6153 Hemperly Road
Last updated September 19 2019 at 5:06 PM

6153 Hemperly Road

6153 Hemperly Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6153 Hemperly Road, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6153 Hemperly Road have any available units?
6153 Hemperly Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 6153 Hemperly Road currently offering any rent specials?
6153 Hemperly Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6153 Hemperly Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6153 Hemperly Road is pet friendly.
Does 6153 Hemperly Road offer parking?
Yes, 6153 Hemperly Road offers parking.
Does 6153 Hemperly Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6153 Hemperly Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6153 Hemperly Road have a pool?
Yes, 6153 Hemperly Road has a pool.
Does 6153 Hemperly Road have accessible units?
No, 6153 Hemperly Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6153 Hemperly Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6153 Hemperly Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6153 Hemperly Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6153 Hemperly Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodhaven at Park Bridge
15000 Parkview Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
The Waterford on Piedmont
530 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291
1824 Defoor
1824 Defoor Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Residences at City Center
55 Maple St NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
Villas at Princeton Lakes
751 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College