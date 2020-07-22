All apartments in Fulton County
6127 Allpoint Way
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:46 AM

6127 Allpoint Way

6127 Allpoint Way · No Longer Available
Location

6127 Allpoint Way, Fulton County, GA 30213

Amenities

garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3BR 2,5BTH WITH UPSTAIRS LOFT AREA. QUALIFICATIONS NO EVICTIONS OR JUDGEMENTS FROM LANDLORDS INCOME EQUAL TO THREE TIMES THE RENT NO CRIMINAL BACKGROUND NO HOUSING VOUCHERS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6127 Allpoint Way have any available units?
6127 Allpoint Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 6127 Allpoint Way currently offering any rent specials?
6127 Allpoint Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6127 Allpoint Way pet-friendly?
No, 6127 Allpoint Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 6127 Allpoint Way offer parking?
Yes, 6127 Allpoint Way offers parking.
Does 6127 Allpoint Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6127 Allpoint Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6127 Allpoint Way have a pool?
No, 6127 Allpoint Way does not have a pool.
Does 6127 Allpoint Way have accessible units?
No, 6127 Allpoint Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6127 Allpoint Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6127 Allpoint Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6127 Allpoint Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6127 Allpoint Way does not have units with air conditioning.
