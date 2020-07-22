All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 6048 Park Close.
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

6048 Park Close

6048 Park Close · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6048 Park Close, Fulton County, GA 30213

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,488 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5656223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6048 Park Close have any available units?
6048 Park Close doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 6048 Park Close currently offering any rent specials?
6048 Park Close is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6048 Park Close pet-friendly?
No, 6048 Park Close is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 6048 Park Close offer parking?
No, 6048 Park Close does not offer parking.
Does 6048 Park Close have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6048 Park Close does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6048 Park Close have a pool?
Yes, 6048 Park Close has a pool.
Does 6048 Park Close have accessible units?
No, 6048 Park Close does not have accessible units.
Does 6048 Park Close have units with dishwashers?
No, 6048 Park Close does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6048 Park Close have units with air conditioning?
No, 6048 Park Close does not have units with air conditioning.
