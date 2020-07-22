All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:55 PM

6036 Oak Bend Ct

6036 Oak Bend Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6036 Oak Bend Court, Fulton County, GA 30296

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6036 Oak Bend Ct
Riverdale, GA 30296

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2.5

All new, all new, all new!!! Everything in this beautiful townhome is brand new!!! Open floor plan includes a living room with large windows, a dining area that opens to the private patio, and a beautiful kitchen with granite counters, brushed steel appliances, pantry and more!!! Downstairs also includes a guest half bath and a deep one-car garage. Upstairs is a lovely master suite with trey ceiling, large walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Other bedrooms are roomy. Neutral colors throughout. Great location convenient to downtown Atlanta, I-85 and Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. In addition to having a great commute, this home is also close to numerous restaurants, including: Home Taste Restaurant, Infinity, Red Lobster, Bella, The Olive Tree, Memezz Restaurant and B Plus.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Clayton County Water Authority
Gas: All Electric
Electric: GA Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6036 Oak Bend Ct have any available units?
6036 Oak Bend Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 6036 Oak Bend Ct have?
Some of 6036 Oak Bend Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6036 Oak Bend Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6036 Oak Bend Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6036 Oak Bend Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6036 Oak Bend Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6036 Oak Bend Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6036 Oak Bend Ct offers parking.
Does 6036 Oak Bend Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6036 Oak Bend Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6036 Oak Bend Ct have a pool?
No, 6036 Oak Bend Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6036 Oak Bend Ct have accessible units?
No, 6036 Oak Bend Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6036 Oak Bend Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6036 Oak Bend Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6036 Oak Bend Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6036 Oak Bend Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
