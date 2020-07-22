All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 10:14 PM

6028 Oak Bend Ct

6028 Oak Bend Court
Location

6028 Oak Bend Court, Fulton County, GA 30296

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
6028 Oak Bend Ct
Riverdale, GA 30296

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2.5

We accommodate self showings and no contact leasing for social distancing.

Be the first to live in this beautiful townhome! Open floor plan includes a living room with large windows, a dining area that opens to the private patio, and a beautiful kitchen with granite counters, brushed steel appliances, pantry and more!!! Downstairs also includes a guest half bath and a deep one-car garage. Upstairs is a lovely master suite with trey ceiling, large walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Other bedrooms are roomy. Neutral colors throughout. Great location convenient to downtown Atlanta, I-85 and Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. In addition to having a great commute, this home is also close to numerous restaurants, including: Home Taste Restaurant, Infinity, Red Lobster, Bella, The Olive Tree, Memezz Restaurant and B Plus.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Clayton County Water Authority
Gas: All Electric
Electric: GA Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

