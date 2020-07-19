All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6022 Birdseye Tr

6022 Birdseye Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6022 Birdseye Trail, Fulton County, GA 30349

pet friendly
This traditional 4/2.5 home has convenient access to the interstates. Home features a bright, sunny eat-in area off the kitchen and an island. Large master suite with sitting area.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications are located on our website for your review.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date.

We do not list on Craigslist nor do we accept paper applications. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,599, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,599, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6022 Birdseye Tr have any available units?
6022 Birdseye Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 6022 Birdseye Tr currently offering any rent specials?
6022 Birdseye Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6022 Birdseye Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6022 Birdseye Tr is pet friendly.
Does 6022 Birdseye Tr offer parking?
No, 6022 Birdseye Tr does not offer parking.
Does 6022 Birdseye Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6022 Birdseye Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6022 Birdseye Tr have a pool?
No, 6022 Birdseye Tr does not have a pool.
Does 6022 Birdseye Tr have accessible units?
No, 6022 Birdseye Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 6022 Birdseye Tr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6022 Birdseye Tr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6022 Birdseye Tr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6022 Birdseye Tr does not have units with air conditioning.
