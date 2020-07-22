All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated October 8 2019 at 6:07 AM

6021 Birdseye Tr

6021 Birdseye Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6021 Birdseye Trail, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6021 Birdseye Tr have any available units?
6021 Birdseye Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 6021 Birdseye Tr currently offering any rent specials?
6021 Birdseye Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6021 Birdseye Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6021 Birdseye Tr is pet friendly.
Does 6021 Birdseye Tr offer parking?
No, 6021 Birdseye Tr does not offer parking.
Does 6021 Birdseye Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6021 Birdseye Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6021 Birdseye Tr have a pool?
No, 6021 Birdseye Tr does not have a pool.
Does 6021 Birdseye Tr have accessible units?
No, 6021 Birdseye Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 6021 Birdseye Tr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6021 Birdseye Tr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6021 Birdseye Tr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6021 Birdseye Tr does not have units with air conditioning.
