Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6020 Birdseye Trl

6020 Birdseye Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6020 Birdseye Trail, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet GÇôSee Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6020 Birdseye Trl have any available units?
6020 Birdseye Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 6020 Birdseye Trl have?
Some of 6020 Birdseye Trl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6020 Birdseye Trl currently offering any rent specials?
6020 Birdseye Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6020 Birdseye Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6020 Birdseye Trl is pet friendly.
Does 6020 Birdseye Trl offer parking?
Yes, 6020 Birdseye Trl offers parking.
Does 6020 Birdseye Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6020 Birdseye Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6020 Birdseye Trl have a pool?
No, 6020 Birdseye Trl does not have a pool.
Does 6020 Birdseye Trl have accessible units?
No, 6020 Birdseye Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 6020 Birdseye Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6020 Birdseye Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 6020 Birdseye Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 6020 Birdseye Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
