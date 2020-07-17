All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 5971 Wolf Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
5971 Wolf Creek Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:56 PM

5971 Wolf Creek Drive

5971 Wolf Club Drive · (678) 944-7599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5971 Wolf Club Drive, Fulton County, GA 30349

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3655 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Westlake School District. Beautiful home in highly sought after new S. Fulton community right in the heart of Enon Road. Entrance foyer to Formal Dining w/coffered ceil, signature trim & Butler's Pantry leading to Designer Kitchen w/42 sarsparilla cabs, granite c'tops, tile b'splash, pendant lit Island, double wall ovens & SS appliances. Open B'fast area & Family rm w/tile hearth FP. Bedrm & full bath on main. Flex rm. Open rec rm 2nd flr. Owners Ste w/trey ceiling, separate sitting area, WIC & spa-like bath w/5' showr, 5' soaker tub & dual vanities. 5 hrdwds on main
Westlake School District. Beautiful home in highly sought after new S. Fulton community right in the heart of Enon Road. Entrance foyer to Formal Dining w/coffered ceil, signature trim & Butler's Pantry leading to Designer Kitchen w/42 sarsparilla cabs, granite c'tops, tile b'splash, pendant lit Island, double wall ovens & SS appliances. Open B'fast area & Family rm w/tile hearth FP. Bedrm & full bath on main. Flex rm. Open rec rm 2nd flr. Owners Ste w/trey ceiling, separate sitting area, WIC & spa-like bath w/5' showr, 5' soaker tub & dual vanities. 5 hrdwds on main

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5971 Wolf Creek Drive have any available units?
5971 Wolf Creek Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5971 Wolf Creek Drive have?
Some of 5971 Wolf Creek Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5971 Wolf Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5971 Wolf Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5971 Wolf Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5971 Wolf Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 5971 Wolf Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5971 Wolf Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 5971 Wolf Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5971 Wolf Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5971 Wolf Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 5971 Wolf Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5971 Wolf Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 5971 Wolf Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5971 Wolf Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5971 Wolf Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5971 Wolf Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5971 Wolf Creek Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5971 Wolf Creek Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Modera Midtown
95 8th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Dwell Hollywood
1073 Hollywood Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave
Hapeville, GA 30354
The Point at Westside
370 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway
College Park, GA 30337
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd
Atlanta, GA 30349

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity