5971 Wolf Creek Drive

Amenities
Westlake School District. Beautiful home in highly sought after new S. Fulton community right in the heart of Enon Road. Entrance foyer to Formal Dining w/coffered ceil, signature trim & Butler's Pantry leading to Designer Kitchen w/42 sarsparilla cabs, granite c'tops, tile b'splash, pendant lit Island, double wall ovens & SS appliances. Open B'fast area & Family rm w/tile hearth FP. Bedrm & full bath on main. Flex rm. Open rec rm 2nd flr. Owners Ste w/trey ceiling, separate sitting area, WIC & spa-like bath w/5' showr, 5' soaker tub & dual vanities. 5 hrdwds on main
Westlake School District. Beautiful home in highly sought after new S. Fulton community right in the heart of Enon Road. Entrance foyer to Formal Dining w/coffered ceil, signature trim & Butler's Pantry leading to Designer Kitchen w/42 sarsparilla cabs, granite c'tops, tile b'splash, pendant lit Island, double wall ovens & SS appliances. Open B'fast area & Family rm w/tile hearth FP. Bedrm & full bath on main. Flex rm. Open rec rm 2nd flr. Owners Ste w/trey ceiling, separate sitting area, WIC & spa-like bath w/5' showr, 5' soaker tub & dual vanities. 5 hrdwds on main