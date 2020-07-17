5971 Wolf Creek Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage hot tub internet access

Westlake School District. Beautiful home in highly sought after new S. Fulton community right in the heart of Enon Road. Entrance foyer to Formal Dining w/coffered ceil, signature trim & Butler's Pantry leading to Designer Kitchen w/42 sarsparilla cabs, granite c'tops, tile b'splash, pendant lit Island, double wall ovens & SS appliances. Open B'fast area & Family rm w/tile hearth FP. Bedrm & full bath on main. Flex rm. Open rec rm 2nd flr. Owners Ste w/trey ceiling, separate sitting area, WIC & spa-like bath w/5' showr, 5' soaker tub & dual vanities. 5 hrdwds on main

