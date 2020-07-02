All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:28 PM

5880 Raventree Ct

5880 Raventree Court · No Longer Available
Location

5880 Raventree Court, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system.There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5880 Raventree Ct have any available units?
5880 Raventree Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 5880 Raventree Ct have?
Some of 5880 Raventree Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5880 Raventree Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5880 Raventree Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5880 Raventree Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5880 Raventree Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5880 Raventree Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5880 Raventree Ct offers parking.
Does 5880 Raventree Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5880 Raventree Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5880 Raventree Ct have a pool?
Yes, 5880 Raventree Ct has a pool.
Does 5880 Raventree Ct have accessible units?
No, 5880 Raventree Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5880 Raventree Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5880 Raventree Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5880 Raventree Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5880 Raventree Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
