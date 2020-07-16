All apartments in Fulton County
5845 Bearing Way
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:37 PM

5845 Bearing Way

5845 Bearing Way Southwest · (770) 200-7577
Location

5845 Bearing Way Southwest, Fulton County, GA 30349

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. IF home is equipped with a swimming pool, Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5845 Bearing Way have any available units?
5845 Bearing Way has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5845 Bearing Way currently offering any rent specials?
5845 Bearing Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5845 Bearing Way pet-friendly?
No, 5845 Bearing Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 5845 Bearing Way offer parking?
No, 5845 Bearing Way does not offer parking.
Does 5845 Bearing Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5845 Bearing Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5845 Bearing Way have a pool?
Yes, 5845 Bearing Way has a pool.
Does 5845 Bearing Way have accessible units?
No, 5845 Bearing Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5845 Bearing Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5845 Bearing Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5845 Bearing Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5845 Bearing Way does not have units with air conditioning.
