5830 Deerfield

5830 Deerfield Trl · (404) 418-5108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5830 Deerfield Trl, Fulton County, GA 30349

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5830 Deerfield have any available units?
5830 Deerfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 5830 Deerfield have?
Some of 5830 Deerfield's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5830 Deerfield currently offering any rent specials?
5830 Deerfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5830 Deerfield pet-friendly?
Yes, 5830 Deerfield is pet friendly.
Does 5830 Deerfield offer parking?
No, 5830 Deerfield does not offer parking.
Does 5830 Deerfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5830 Deerfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5830 Deerfield have a pool?
Yes, 5830 Deerfield has a pool.
Does 5830 Deerfield have accessible units?
No, 5830 Deerfield does not have accessible units.
Does 5830 Deerfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5830 Deerfield has units with dishwashers.
Does 5830 Deerfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 5830 Deerfield does not have units with air conditioning.
