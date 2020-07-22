All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 5830 Burdett Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
5830 Burdett Ridge Drive
Last updated November 27 2019 at 6:15 AM

5830 Burdett Ridge Drive

5830 Burdett Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5830 Burdett Ridge Drive, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5830 Burdett Ridge Drive have any available units?
5830 Burdett Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 5830 Burdett Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5830 Burdett Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5830 Burdett Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5830 Burdett Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5830 Burdett Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5830 Burdett Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 5830 Burdett Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5830 Burdett Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5830 Burdett Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5830 Burdett Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 5830 Burdett Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5830 Burdett Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5830 Burdett Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5830 Burdett Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5830 Burdett Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5830 Burdett Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Chastain
100 Summer Terrace Lane
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Pointe at Canyon Ridge
8350 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd.
Fairburn, GA 30213
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way
Roswell, GA 30022
The Residences at City Center
55 Maple St NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
The Ashley
530 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Camden Deerfield
13200 Summit Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College