Fulton County, GA
5757 Village Loop
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

5757 Village Loop

5757 Village Loop · No Longer Available
Location

5757 Village Loop, Fulton County, GA 30213

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5757 Village Loop Available 08/02/19 3 Bed 2.5 Bath in Fair Burn! - Pre-Register for a self-showing!

Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/958940

3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms this property is in a great location!

To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is a $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.
The approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:
Minimum Credit Score of 550
Minimum Income Requirement 1200
No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years
No open judgments ( No money owed to the previous landlord)

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 5757 Village Loop is currently being rented for $1395/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE5046759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5757 Village Loop have any available units?
5757 Village Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 5757 Village Loop currently offering any rent specials?
5757 Village Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5757 Village Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 5757 Village Loop is pet friendly.
Does 5757 Village Loop offer parking?
No, 5757 Village Loop does not offer parking.
Does 5757 Village Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5757 Village Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5757 Village Loop have a pool?
No, 5757 Village Loop does not have a pool.
Does 5757 Village Loop have accessible units?
No, 5757 Village Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 5757 Village Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 5757 Village Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5757 Village Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 5757 Village Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
