Fulton County, GA
5753 Three Lakes Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 9:59 PM

5753 Three Lakes Drive

5753 Three Lakes Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5753 Three Lakes Drive Southwest, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5753 Three Lakes Drive have any available units?
5753 Three Lakes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 5753 Three Lakes Drive have?
Some of 5753 Three Lakes Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5753 Three Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5753 Three Lakes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5753 Three Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5753 Three Lakes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 5753 Three Lakes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5753 Three Lakes Drive offers parking.
Does 5753 Three Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5753 Three Lakes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5753 Three Lakes Drive have a pool?
No, 5753 Three Lakes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5753 Three Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 5753 Three Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5753 Three Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5753 Three Lakes Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5753 Three Lakes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5753 Three Lakes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
