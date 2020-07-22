All apartments in Fulton County
5741 Village Loop

5741 Village Loop
Location

5741 Village Loop, Fulton County, GA 30213

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5741 Village Loop have any available units?
5741 Village Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 5741 Village Loop have?
Some of 5741 Village Loop's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5741 Village Loop currently offering any rent specials?
5741 Village Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5741 Village Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 5741 Village Loop is pet friendly.
Does 5741 Village Loop offer parking?
Yes, 5741 Village Loop offers parking.
Does 5741 Village Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5741 Village Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5741 Village Loop have a pool?
No, 5741 Village Loop does not have a pool.
Does 5741 Village Loop have accessible units?
No, 5741 Village Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 5741 Village Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5741 Village Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 5741 Village Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 5741 Village Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
