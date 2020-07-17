All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 5723 Three Lakes Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
5723 Three Lakes Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5723 Three Lakes Drive

5723 Three Lakes Drive Southwest · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5723 Three Lakes Drive Southwest, Fulton County, GA 30349

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5723 Three Lakes Drive College Park GA · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,328 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Leas

(RLNE5881867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5723 Three Lakes Drive have any available units?
5723 Three Lakes Drive has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5723 Three Lakes Drive have?
Some of 5723 Three Lakes Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5723 Three Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5723 Three Lakes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5723 Three Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5723 Three Lakes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 5723 Three Lakes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5723 Three Lakes Drive offers parking.
Does 5723 Three Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5723 Three Lakes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5723 Three Lakes Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5723 Three Lakes Drive has a pool.
Does 5723 Three Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 5723 Three Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5723 Three Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5723 Three Lakes Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5723 Three Lakes Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5723 Three Lakes Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5723 Three Lakes Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westwood Glen
1225 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Dwell Hollywood
1073 Hollywood Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Capitol Gateway
89 Woodward Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Crest at Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir
Roswell, GA 30075
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Cortland at the Hill
1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Kingsboro
3443 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity