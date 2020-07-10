All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 5723 Three Lakes Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
5723 Three Lakes Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

5723 Three Lakes Drive

5723 Three Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5723 Three Lakes Drive, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,328 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4838534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5723 Three Lakes Drive have any available units?
5723 Three Lakes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 5723 Three Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5723 Three Lakes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5723 Three Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5723 Three Lakes Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5723 Three Lakes Drive offer parking?
No, 5723 Three Lakes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5723 Three Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5723 Three Lakes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5723 Three Lakes Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5723 Three Lakes Drive has a pool.
Does 5723 Three Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 5723 Three Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5723 Three Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5723 Three Lakes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5723 Three Lakes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5723 Three Lakes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windward Place
3080 Market Pl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Avana on Main
508 Main St NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Residences at Chastain
4011 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
AMLI Arts Center
1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Woodhaven at Park Bridge
15000 Parkview Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
AMLI Westside
1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College