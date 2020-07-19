All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:12 PM

5697 Sable Way

5697 Sable Way · No Longer Available
Location

5697 Sable Way, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5697 Sable Way have any available units?
5697 Sable Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 5697 Sable Way currently offering any rent specials?
5697 Sable Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5697 Sable Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5697 Sable Way is pet friendly.
Does 5697 Sable Way offer parking?
No, 5697 Sable Way does not offer parking.
Does 5697 Sable Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5697 Sable Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5697 Sable Way have a pool?
No, 5697 Sable Way does not have a pool.
Does 5697 Sable Way have accessible units?
No, 5697 Sable Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5697 Sable Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5697 Sable Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5697 Sable Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5697 Sable Way does not have units with air conditioning.
