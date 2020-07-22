All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated November 24 2019 at 5:26 AM

5632 Cascade Run

5632 Cascade Run SW · No Longer Available
Location

5632 Cascade Run SW, Fulton County, GA 30331

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful well maintained 3 story townhome. 3 bed with ensuite bathrooms. Open concept with surround sound. Private deck perfect for entertaining ***Sorry No Section 8***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5632 Cascade Run have any available units?
5632 Cascade Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 5632 Cascade Run have?
Some of 5632 Cascade Run's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5632 Cascade Run currently offering any rent specials?
5632 Cascade Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5632 Cascade Run pet-friendly?
No, 5632 Cascade Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 5632 Cascade Run offer parking?
Yes, 5632 Cascade Run offers parking.
Does 5632 Cascade Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5632 Cascade Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5632 Cascade Run have a pool?
Yes, 5632 Cascade Run has a pool.
Does 5632 Cascade Run have accessible units?
No, 5632 Cascade Run does not have accessible units.
Does 5632 Cascade Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5632 Cascade Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 5632 Cascade Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 5632 Cascade Run does not have units with air conditioning.
