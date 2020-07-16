All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 7:41 PM

5608 Baffin Road

5608 Baffin Road · No Longer Available
Location

5608 Baffin Road, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Inviting 5 bedroom and 4 bathroom home features open floor plan. Get welcomed at the door and walk into the main living area where a floor to ceiling stone fireplace will greet you. Great natural lighting with tall windows and kitchen overlooking the living area. Master bedroom features trey ceilings, large closets, and an on suite with a glass shower and garden tub. Amazing backyard area for entertaining or relaxing. This home is available on early November.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5608 Baffin Road have any available units?
5608 Baffin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 5608 Baffin Road have?
Some of 5608 Baffin Road's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5608 Baffin Road currently offering any rent specials?
5608 Baffin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5608 Baffin Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5608 Baffin Road is pet friendly.
Does 5608 Baffin Road offer parking?
No, 5608 Baffin Road does not offer parking.
Does 5608 Baffin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5608 Baffin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5608 Baffin Road have a pool?
No, 5608 Baffin Road does not have a pool.
Does 5608 Baffin Road have accessible units?
No, 5608 Baffin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5608 Baffin Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5608 Baffin Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5608 Baffin Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5608 Baffin Road does not have units with air conditioning.
