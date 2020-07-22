All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:04 PM

560 Cherry Branch Ln

560 Cherry Branch Lane · No Longer Available
Location

560 Cherry Branch Lane, Fulton County, GA 30213

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 Cherry Branch Ln have any available units?
560 Cherry Branch Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 560 Cherry Branch Ln have?
Some of 560 Cherry Branch Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 Cherry Branch Ln currently offering any rent specials?
560 Cherry Branch Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 Cherry Branch Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 560 Cherry Branch Ln is pet friendly.
Does 560 Cherry Branch Ln offer parking?
No, 560 Cherry Branch Ln does not offer parking.
Does 560 Cherry Branch Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 560 Cherry Branch Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 Cherry Branch Ln have a pool?
No, 560 Cherry Branch Ln does not have a pool.
Does 560 Cherry Branch Ln have accessible units?
No, 560 Cherry Branch Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 560 Cherry Branch Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 560 Cherry Branch Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 560 Cherry Branch Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 560 Cherry Branch Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
