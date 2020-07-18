All apartments in Fulton County
5560 Bush Road
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:50 PM

5560 Bush Road

5560 Bush Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5560 Bush Road, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Easy living in this 3BR 2BA home that features a pretty covered front porch entry and hardwood flooring! All room sizes are comfortable plus the ample driveway is great for off street parking. Come make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.

Neighborhood: unknown

High school: Benjamin Banneker High School

Middle school: Camp Creek Middle School

Elementary school: Feldwood Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5560 Bush Road have any available units?
5560 Bush Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 5560 Bush Road currently offering any rent specials?
5560 Bush Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5560 Bush Road pet-friendly?
No, 5560 Bush Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 5560 Bush Road offer parking?
Yes, 5560 Bush Road offers parking.
Does 5560 Bush Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5560 Bush Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5560 Bush Road have a pool?
No, 5560 Bush Road does not have a pool.
Does 5560 Bush Road have accessible units?
No, 5560 Bush Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5560 Bush Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5560 Bush Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5560 Bush Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5560 Bush Road does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

