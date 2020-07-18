5560 Bush Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Easy living in this 3BR 2BA home that features a pretty covered front porch entry and hardwood flooring! All room sizes are comfortable plus the ample driveway is great for off street parking. Come make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.



Neighborhood: unknown



High school: Benjamin Banneker High School



Middle school: Camp Creek Middle School



Elementary school: Feldwood Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.