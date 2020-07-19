Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 5547 Jerome Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
5547 Jerome Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5547 Jerome Rd
5547 Jerome Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5547 Jerome Road, Fulton County, GA 30349
Amenities
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
** GREAT 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH PROPERTY**, A VERY OPEN, 2-STORY PLAN, BRICK FRONT, GARDEN TUB. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. CLOSE TO ATLANTA-HARTSFIELD AIRPORT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5547 Jerome Rd have any available units?
5547 Jerome Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fulton County, GA
.
Is 5547 Jerome Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5547 Jerome Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5547 Jerome Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5547 Jerome Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fulton County
.
Does 5547 Jerome Rd offer parking?
No, 5547 Jerome Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5547 Jerome Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5547 Jerome Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5547 Jerome Rd have a pool?
No, 5547 Jerome Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5547 Jerome Rd have accessible units?
No, 5547 Jerome Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5547 Jerome Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5547 Jerome Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5547 Jerome Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5547 Jerome Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Dwell Hollywood
1073 Hollywood Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Peachtree Dunwoody Place
6355 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway
College Park, GA 30337
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30331
The Row at Twenty Sixth
225 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Seventeen West
391 17th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30363
Similar Pages
Fulton County Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Macon, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Woodstock, GA
Morrow, GA
Hapeville, GA
Riverdale, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Forest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Milton, GA
Cumming, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Cartersville, GA
Suwanee, GA
Vinings, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Fairburn, GA
East Point, GA
Union City, GA
Acworth, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College